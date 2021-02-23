Tonight on Impact Wrestling, two No. 1 Contender matches will take place to determine who will become the next challenger in line for the X-Division and Knockouts Tag Team Championships.

For the X-Division contender match, there will be a six-man tag team match with Willie Mack, Trey Miguel and Josh Alexander squaring off against Chris Bey, Ace Austin (w/Madman Fulton) and AAA’s Black Taurus. The victory team will then compete in a Triple Threat Match to decide who will step up and face TJP/Manik for his championship title.

As for the Knockouts, Susan and Kimber Lee will join forces against Jordynne Grace and Jazz for their shot against Fire ‘N Flava’s (Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz) Knockouts Tag Team Championship. The winners will be the second team to challenge Fire ‘N Flava since their historic win of the belts at Hard To Kill.

Also scheduled for tonight’s show:

* Deaner vs. Jake Something in a Tables Match

* Ahead of tonight’s broadcast, Johnny Swinger and Fallah Bahh will clash on Before The Impact at 7 PM ET.

Be sure to join our live coverage of Impact Wrestling at 8 PM ET!