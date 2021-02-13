Impact Wrestling No Surrender takes place tonight, streaming exclusively on IMPACT Plus or purchased individually through FITE. Be sure to join us for full live coverage, beginning at 8 pm EST!

The show features the Impact World Champion Rich Swann putting his championship on the line against Tommy Dreamer, in honor of Dreamer’s 50th birthday. Also, The Good Brothers will now be defending their World Tag Team Championship in a Triple Threat Match against AEW’s Private Party and James Storm & Chris Sabin. Lastly, the Knockouts Tag Team and X-Division Championships will be up for grabs on tonight’s show.

Below is the full card:

Impact World Championship Match

Rich Swann (c) vs. Tommy Dreamer

Impact World Tag Team Championship Match

The Good Brothers (c) vs. Private Party (w/Matt Hardy) vs. James Storm & Chris Sabin

Knockouts Tag Team Championship – Texas Tornado/No DQ

Fire ‘N Flava vs. Havok & Nevaeh

Grudge Match for the X-Division Championship

TJP vs. Rohit Raju (w/Shera)

Triple Threat Revolver Match to Determine X-Division Championship #1 Contender

Josh Alexander vs. Willie Mack vs. Trey Miguel vs. Suicide vs. Daivari vs. Blake Christian vs. Chris Bey vs. Ace Austin

**Three competitors start the match, and a new competitor will enter after someone is eliminated until everyone has entered. The final three competitors will battle until there is a winner, by pinfall or submission.

Deonna Purrazzo, Kimber Lee & Susan vs. ODB, Jazz & Jordynne Grace

Decay & Black Taurus vs. XXXL & Tenille Dashwood

Matt Cardona and Eddie Edwards vs. Brian Myers and Hernandez

Deaner vs. Jake Something