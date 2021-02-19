Director James Gunn shared set photos from John Cena’s new TV series, Peacemaker.

Peacemaker is a spinoff for the forthcoming Suicide Squad film that will be released on August 6, 2021.

The series will explore Peacemaker’s background before the Suicide Squad film. Cena has described his character as a “douchey Captain America.”

The eight-episode first season will premiere on HBO Max in January 2022. Danielle Brooks, Chris Conrad, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Robert Patrick, and Chukwudi Iwuji also stars in the series.

As reported, John Cena said that he won’t be at WrestleMania 37 due to filming Peacemaker. He noted that he is unable to make it to Tampa for WrestleMania 37, and then back to Canada for filming, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Below are the photos that Gunn shared on Twitter: