Two-time WWE Women’s Champion and former NWA Women’s World Champion recently sat down with Candace Cordelia of In The Zone where they discussed a variety of topics. Jazz gave her thoughts on the continued progression of women’s wrestling.

“Oh wow! The women are evolving so much and so fast to where it’s almost to the point that, in reality, it’ll probably be more women matches on the card than there are men,” Jazz said. “The women matches, the ratings, you go to a title match, you go to YouTube, you go to a lot of streaming channels and the women matches got way more views than most of the men matches. So, that right there says a lot!”

For a long time, women’s matches in WWE were seen as the “bathroom break” match. Jazz continued on her point of the continued progress of women’s wrestling pointing out that women’s matches are no longer something to skip over.

“When I was in WWE, we were told that our matches… now again, long ago, 15 years ago, men stopped going to concession stands and… there’s no longer a bathroom break when the women are out there in the ring,” Jazz stated. “It just shows your panties and bra matches, all the gimmick matches, and we’re literally out there tearing it up, we’re kicking ass. As I like to say, we show up and show the hell out.”

Jazz also gave her thoughts on diversity in WWE. She pointed out that WWE does not know how to market Black people outside of using stereotypes. She hopes that Black people can be marketed as individuals and hopes that there is someone working at WWE that can help higher-ups understand that.

“Honestly, I don’t feel they really know how to market us,” Jazz admitted. “If we’re not hip hop or a thug with our pants sagging or the hat to the side… it’s like, just market us for who we are individually. I just feel they need somebody in there to help them understand that. Why we always gotta dance? Shake our ass. Why? Not all Black people can dance!” (Laughs)

Jazz was a big player in the Attitude Era, and she made an appearance on WWE’s new version of ECW in the mid-2000s. However, she has not appeared on WWE TV in quite some time including in WWE’s “Legends Night” event. Jazz revealed in the interview, that WWE has not reached out, and she expressed that hope that they will noting that she has no ill will towards the company.

“I guess because they assumed that I was involved with that [Konstantine Kyros WWE] lawsuit… they have yet to reach out,” Jazz revealed. “My issue with the WWE had nothing to do with concussions or any of that. My whole ordeal with them was me never getting things that I deserved. I never had merch. They never gave me an action figure. Just little simple s--t like that. That’s what I’m not understanding with WWE. I’m one of their top heels of all time and I never even turned face. Could have been over as a face as well. But, for me never to receive any type of merch, not an action figure, you know, why?

“I just feel I deserved that. I still feel like I deserve it. It’s not too late. I’m not dead. Don’t try to throw that s--t at me when I’m dead. Give it to my babies. Give me that now… reach out to me. I can explain myself. Reach out to me. Let’s talk.

“I have nothing against WWE. They gave me that platform for me to become who I am today, so I have nothing bad to say about ‘em as far as that. I just want what I deserve. And what’s wrong with me having merch and a freaking action figure. That’s not asking for a lot.”

Jazz is currently preparing her 2021 retirement tour. She expressed her hopes to travel to different countries like Japan and the UK.

“I’m honored because when I start[ed] mentioning my retirement, there were so many girls, or women, I should say, that reached out and said they would love to have a match with me,” Jazz noted. “So I figured the only way I can make that happen is just to go and just do a tour, so I’m hoping 2021 allows me to do this.

“That’s what I’m hoping. So we’ll just keep our fingers crossed and stay prayed up and hope everything works out. ‘Cause I’m trying to take this into other countries as well. I’m trying to go to Japan. I’m trying to go to the UK. I’m trying to make some moves with this retirement tour.”

Jazz was asked what happens after her retirement tour. She stated her focus on SWE Fury, her work with Thunder Rosa at Mission Pro Wrestling and her wrestling school.

“SWE [Fury]. That’s it! I work with [Thunder Rosa] with Mission Pro [Wrestling]. I’m an agent over there with her promotion. I got SWE and I got the school [The Dogg Pound Dojo]. So, you know, my plate is still a little full.” (Laughs)