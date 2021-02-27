Former pro wrestling promoter Jim Crockett Jr. is presently hospitalized and “not doing well,” according to the Facebook account of Crockett Sports Promotions.

The account posted on Friday, “Jim Crockett Jr. is in the hospital and not doing well. We will keep you posted.”

The 76-year-old Crockett Jr. owned Jim Crockett Promotions, a pro wrestling company affiliated with the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), between 1977 and 1989. By November of 1988, Crockett Jr. sold his company to Ted Turner, who renamed it World Championship Wrestling [WCW]. He remained NWA President until 1991.

After stepping away from the wrestling business in the mid 90s, Crockett Jr. worked as a Texas realtor and mortgage loan originator.

Stay with Wrestling Inc. for updates on Crockett Jr.

See below for the Facebook post: