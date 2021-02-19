On the latest episode of the Grilling JR Podcast, Jim Ross talked about the potential for AEW to add six-man tag team titles. JR mentioned that back in the early 90s, WCW had six-man titles that weren’t booked correctly and were a kiss of death to the talent. He noted that if AEW were to introduce them, they would have to book it better.

“The six-man titles were a kiss of death,” Ross said. “It’s like giving somebody a title like the cruiserweight title because cruiserweight’s have been marketed so poorly along with the junior heavyweight title which I’m partial to. There’s certain things that in today’s world, they’re just not going to accept.

“I shudder to think that if AEW wanted to have six-man tag champions, and I think that will happen. I’m guessing, I don’t know this because we’re so tag team heavy. Adding another guy to someone else’s duo is more doable because we have so many tag teams that are getting regular T.V. exposure.”

Ross continued to talk about the legendary Rhodes family. He mentioned how they can be a polarizing family due to Dusty’s past as being the booker in WCW and obviously his massive impact on the business and how Dustin and Cody are carving out their own careers off their Dad’s last name.

“You’re either going to love the Rhodes family and legacy and all that, or you’re not,” Ross said. “I think that goes for anyone. Dustin and Cody still to this day to a certain degree, have got to continue to move out of the shadow of their great father.”

Ross also mentioned how Dustin and Cody’s match at AEW’s Double or Nothing event was one of the best matches he’s ever called. He also talked about how great Cody and Dustin are to this day and how great that story was told based off them being brothers.

“The son of a gun is 50 something years old, he’s still good,” Ross said of Dustin Rhodes. “Whether I work one more year or five more years, I’m going to be hard pressed to have a match that I invested more emotion in that I liked calling more than Dustin and Cody. I thought it was a god damn classic. It’s the epitome of a personal issue, brother vs. brother. I thought that match would stand the test of time in any era I’ve worked in.”

