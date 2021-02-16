On the latest episode of the Grilling JR Podcast, Jim Ross talked about wrestling legend Butch Reed’s passing. Ross spent time with Reed in Mid South Wrestling and viewed him as the future of the company after Junkyard Dog left for WWE, but unfortunately that didn’t happen.

“Butch Reed was a great heel,” Ross said. “He got the name Hacksaw Butch Reed in Mid South [Wrestling]. I thought the biggest mistake we made in Mid South was when [Junkyard Dog] bolted to go to WWE with no notice, that Butch was our guy to take JYD’s place. Butch was the answer. Butch was the guy we should’ve gone right too.”

Ross discussed whether or not he thinks Reed will get into the WWE Hall of Fame one day. He said it’s unfortunate that he doesn’t think he ever will, but feels that he deserves the nod by WWE.

“Butch was a dandy, Hall of Fame level guy,” JR said. “I don’t think he’ll ever make the Hall of Fame in WWE, I doubt it for whatever reason. He would’ve had a better chance of going in if he was still alive. It all affects the T.V. show. So the Hall of Fame is really a television event?

“It seems like it lost a little luster in the entertainment side of the WWE Hall of Fame. I’m not bi***ing at the WWE Hall of Fame, it’s just a different positioning, it’s a part of a T.V. show. To have posthumous guests or inductees is not the lay of the land as far as Vince is concerned.”

Ross continued to mention all of the different wrestling deaths that have occurred in the past couple of years. He said he worries about the health of the older wrestlers who refuse to do certain things in order to check their health.

“I worry about a lot of the [older] wrestlers,” Ross said. “You wonder how often they check their blood work. That’s just being irresponsible. To your family, your friends, everybody. I wound’t be surprised if Butch didn’t fall into that category. It’s something to think about when you keep hearing all these wrestling deaths.

“The cost of medicine, the cost of procedures he couldn’t afford. Proud guys like that don’t want to admit weakness in any form or fashion. Babyfaces don’t submit.”

