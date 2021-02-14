On a recent episode of the Grilling JR Podcast, Jim Ross talked about offers he’s received to turn his book, Under the Black Hat: My Life in WWE and Beyond, into a movie. JR mentioned it’s something that could inspire him to write another book if the deal happens.

“We’ve had a tremendous amount of interest and movement in the last 60 days on making Under the Black Hat into a film or T.V. special thing,” Ross said. “It’s not a done deal, I’m not jinxing it because I’ll believe it when I see it. I told my agent that’s a great story and I’m excited about it but show me the money, let’s sign something and then I’ll get excited.”

“It’s brand new territory for me, so I don’t have any idea how that process works but I’m happy there’s interest in it. I’m hopeful that will work out, if that hits, that will give me motivation to write a third book. A lot of good things are happening.”

On the May 27th, 2020 episode of AEW Dynamite, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, FTR, debuted for the company. Since debuting in May, FTR won the tag titles in September and had a number of great matches including a classic against The Young Bucks at AEW Full Gear.

On a recent episode of Dynamite, Dax Harwood faced Jungle Boy in one on one competition. Ross talked about Dax Harwood and how he could have been a great wrestler in any generation of wrestling.

“I said this about Dax Harwood the other day when he had his match with Jungle Boy,” Ross said. “Harwood would be a star in any generation I’ve worked in. He’s fundamentally sound and he’s got the great mindset to be a pro wrestler, especially a pro wrestling villain.”

Making a guest appearance on AEW, Snoop Dogg climbed the top rope and delivered a splash. Ross said he was shocked to see Snoop do that and didn’t expect it to happen.

“In my wildest dreams I never believed Snoop was going to go to the top rope and do anything,” Ross mentioned. “He did and it was what it was. I don’t know if that’s necessary every time.”

A new tradition on AEW each Wednesday night has been Ross’ tribute to Brodie Lee to open the show by saying ‘It’s Wednesday, you know what that means’. Ross talked about using that as an opener to the show and said he won’t quit saying it anytime soon. He said he appreciates everyone who’s recognized his respect towards Lee and his family and said nobody ever told him to say it before.

“I really appreciate fans recognizing how I’m starting off Wednesday nights on TNT,” Ross said. “I can’t tell you how much feedback I get on that. This company has been very gracious, caring, loving to Brodie Lee’s family. The little boy Brodie Jr. he’s damn near booking, he’s already in the hunt. It’s those little things in wrestling sometimes that make us fans, keep us as fans, make us identify with what we love.

“I don’t have any plans on changing it because I believe it’s warranted, people respect it, they know we have not forgotten Brodie Lee and his family. As far as Tony Khan is concerned, that’s never going to happen. Thanks for noticing that we’re doing this. I’ve not been instructed to do it, even on day one when I did it the first time. It was not something Tony Khan said JR I want you to open the show with this, he’s never done that. I wanted to do it, it’s the right thing to do and it’s been recognized which I appreciate.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Grilling JR with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.