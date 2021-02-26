Jon Moxley has a strong message to his detractors, especially the likes of Jim Cornette who have been critical of his hardcore gimmick matches.

“Turn it off,” Moxley said emphatically in an interview with Gary Cassidy of Inside The Ropes, while responding to the criticism surrounding his upcoming Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match against Kenny Omega at AEW Revolution.

Moxley added that his critics should either skip the upcoming AEW event or turn it off before his main event bout for the AEW World Championship.

“I’d say you probably shouldn’t watch the pay-per-view then, or at least turn it off before that match happens.”

Moxley went onto caution fans that the match on March 7 will be incredibly violent.

“It’s the good thing about AEW, we’ve got a little something for everybody, but there’s really no way to sugarcoat an Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match, you know, so if you don’t want to see it, then don’t watch. If you think your kid is going to be a little bit too young to watch it, a little bit too violent for them, don’t watch it.”

Moxley proceeded to thank AEW President Tony Khan for allowing him to push the envelope.

“There’s no restrictions as far as what could happen in AEW and I can’t thank AEW, Tony Khan, and everybody enough that the fact that, when they put me in these situations, I make it very clear, ‘Don’t put me in these situations if you don’t want… Be careful what you wish for.”

“If you want Jon Moxley at level ten, then make sure that’s what you really want.’ I don’t want to get yelled at by sponsors, and TNT, and Bleacher Report, and everybody, after the fact, so make sure this is what you really want and that’s what we’re doing – and that’s what we’re going to get on March 7th. It’ll be unlike anything you’ve seen, definitely any time recently.”

Moxley, who was renowned for his violent matches on the indie circuit prior to his WWE run, felt that pro wrestling in 2021 could use an infusion of “actual danger.”

“I think it’s something wrestling has been missing lately,” admitted Moxley. “I think it’s something wrestling has been missing in the last several years, or maybe a decade or more, or whatever, is the element of actual danger.”

He added, “An element of… You know, that feeling of, when it’s main event time, when the bell rings and the ring announcer walks down the aisle, this is the moment where all the marbles are on the line and there’s not an element of danger, that element of the Mike Tyson fight or, ‘Well, somebody could really…’ We’re really risking our lives. These gentlemen are doing something extraordinary here and really putting their body on the line.”

Moxley has the opportunity to become the first two-time AEW World Champion on March 7.