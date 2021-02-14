Tonight was Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 4. Jeff Cobb defeated Chris Dickinson in the main event.

Below are the results for the event:

* Diego Perez defeated Gil Guardado

* Calder McColl defeated Royce Isaacs

* Superbeast defeated Bad Dude Tito

* JR Kratos defeated Alex Coughlin

* Kal Jak defeated Nolan Edward

* “Filthy” Tom Lawlor defeated Simon Grimm

* Davey Boy Smith Jr. defeated Calvin Tankman

* Jeff Cobb defeated Chris Dickinson

The next event, Bloodsport 5 will be on February 20, 2021. Jon Moxley vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. was announced tonight for Bloodsport 5.