Tonight was Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 4. Jeff Cobb defeated Chris Dickinson in the main event.
Below are the results for the event:
* Diego Perez defeated Gil Guardado
* Calder McColl defeated Royce Isaacs
* Superbeast defeated Bad Dude Tito
* JR Kratos defeated Alex Coughlin
* Kal Jak defeated Nolan Edward
* “Filthy” Tom Lawlor defeated Simon Grimm
* Davey Boy Smith Jr. defeated Calvin Tankman
* Jeff Cobb defeated Chris Dickinson
The next event, Bloodsport 5 will be on February 20, 2021. Jon Moxley vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. was announced tonight for Bloodsport 5.
