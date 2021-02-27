“Jumping” Johnny DeFazio passed away yesterday at the age of 80 after battling cancer in recent years, according to Pittsburgh’s Action News 4.

A career that spanned from the 1960s into the 1980s, the Pittsburgh wrestler was a huge fan favorite in numerous territories including Spectator Sports and Capitol Sports, which eventually turned into WWWF (World Wide Wrestling Federation), followed by WWF (World Wrestling Federation).

During his time in the WWWF, he won the International Tag Team Championship (with Geeto Mongol) and the Jr. Heavyweight Championship on four occasions.

After pro wrestling, DeFazio got into politics where he was a longtime member and former President of Allegheny County Council.

Wrestling Inc. sends their condolences to the friends and family of Johnny DeFazio.