Kaci Lennox, the current IGNITE Wrestling women’s champion, recently made an appearance on All Elite Wrestling‘s ‘Dark’ program in December and is one of the hottest female prospects in the industry today. The Baltimore native, who now makes her home in Florida, was trained by D-Von Dudley and has made many high-profile appearances in multiple promotions.

Known for her ‘sweet and sassy’ style, as well as her smooth moves in the ring, Lennox has been drawing a lot of attention from promoters and fans, as she’s plied her trade down south. Lennox recently garnered the interest of AEW and worked a match with Ivelisse on AEW Dark last December. Speaking with Love Wrestling, Lennox discussed how the opportunity happened.

“I actually was messaged by somebody who works in the company, and essentially, they were just like, ‘Hey, do you want to come in and do some work for us?’,” Lennox said about getting the call from AEW. “Of course, I’m not gonna turn it down.

“And, of course, I said, yeah. We had to just fill out all the information and get a COVID test. And then, they COVID test you when you get there. I didn’t know anything that I was doing. QT had the match card, I was facing Ivelisse, and that is what you guys got! We actually were the last match of the night.

“We went on at like three o’clock in the morning. It was cold! That was the that was one of the weeks that it was like freezing. It was like 30 degrees.”

Lennox also discussed the long road she’s traveled to reach this level. She says that it feels like it’s been a long journey

“I will definitely say, I feel like I have been in wrestling for 10 years,” she commented. “But like, when I think about that five year hiatus that I took, I’m like, ‘Have I really been in wrestling for 10 years?’

“How many injuries did I have to take off… blah blah blah. But, I definitely feel like I’ve grown in the aspect of being more confident in myself. Back then, and even when I started in 2016, I was so unsure, and I wanted to do everything by the book, and everything had to be called out and like, if one thing got messed up in a match, then I would totally freak out and go all deer in headlights.

“So that is definitely where I feel like I have progressed the most. Just being confident and confident in the ring. Knowing that I know what to do if one thing gets messed up, or if somebody slips, or anything crazy like that. Just knowing that I am capable of working around it. I feel like that’s where.”