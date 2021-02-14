WWE NXT Superstar Kacy Catanzaro has deactivated her Twitter account after addressing the COVID-19 mask controversy on Friday.

Catanzaro’s account at @KacyCatanzaro was live as of Friday night, but now the following message is displayed by Twitter: “This account doesn’t exist. Try searching for another.”

As noted on Friday, Catanzaro took to Twitter to issue a video response to the concern & criticism she’s faced since posting a video from a restaurant last week, of she and her friends dining without masks on.

“What’s up Twitter? I just wanted to get on here and be able to talk to everyone for a minute,” Kacy said in the Twitter video from Friday. “I know people are concerned that I was at a restaurant over the weekend. I want everyone to know that I hear you and I appreciate the concern. Here where I live in Florida, restaurants are open to a certain capacity. We wear a mask when we go in, when we leave, really anytime that we aren’t sitting down at our table we have to have a mask, but when we are sitting down to eat or drink, we are allowed to take our masks off, and I know that that’s the part that people saw that people were upset with.

“I’m sorry for anybody that is upset and I understand your concern and I want you to know that I do care about the safety of others around me, and myself, and I follow all of the protocol. Luckily for me with work we get tested at least once a week if not twice sometimes, and I carry my hand sanitizer and [inaudible] with me everywhere, and everywhere that we have to, I wear my mask. I’m sorry that this moment made people think otherwise but I just want you all to know that I hear you, I appreciate the concern, I’m looking out for the safety of others around me as well as trying to take care of myself the best I can, and I wish the best for everybody else.”

Catanzaro ended the video by blowing a kiss to her viewers.

Kacy’s Instagram account remains live as of this writing, but she has not addressed the mask controversy or the status of her Twitter account. She deleted the original video from the restaurant a few days ago, but it can be seen below as it was captured by a fan.

Catanzaro appeared on the last two NXT TV episodes with partner Kayden Carter, which means she has not tested positive for the coronavirus.

