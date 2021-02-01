Veteran WWE Superstar Kane is donating his Royal Rumble pay.

Kane returned to the ring during Sunday’s 30-Man Royal Rumble Match, entering the match at #18. He was eliminated in the #11 spot by Damian Priest. Kane lasted 1:51 and eliminated Ricochet and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Dolph Ziggler.

CBS-WVLT in Knoxville, Tennessee reports that Kane, who spends his days working as Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, announced today that he will donate his WWE Royal Rumble earnings to the Knox County Mayor’s Applied Technology Scholarship Fund for TCAT Knoxville (Tennessee College of Applied Technology Knoxville).

It was noted that Kane received a COVID-19 rapid test before leaving, upon arriving at Tropicana Field, and before returning to work after the trip to St. Petersburg, FL. The report also said Kane wore a CDC-recommended face covering and kept his distance from other people while he was not performing, according to the Mayor’s office.

Mayor Jacobs donated $5,000 of his salary last month to help start the Applied Technology Scholarship Fund for TCAT Knoxville. The fund benefits a Knox County employee’s child, including adoptive, biological, legal or step, who is a student at the school.