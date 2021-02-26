WWE NXT Superstar Karrion Kross recently spoke with Graham Matthews of Fansided and made it clear that he’s very happy on the NXT brand.

Regarding a possible call-up to RAW or SmackDown for he and Scarlett, Kross said he’ll be ready when the time comes, but he feels it should be done at the demand of the people.

“The end goal for me was just to come back and be just as good as I was before the injury happened,” Kross said. “I’m very, very happy in NXT. I love the environment. The crew there is awesome, from producers to writers to the boys in the locker room. Everything is awesome there. I have zero complaints about it.

“However, when it’s time to go up, I’ll be ready to do that. In my opinion, it should be done at the demand of the people. Admittedly, I am a people-pleaser, so I guess we’ll have to see how that all plays out. I’m interested in being a part of all of it. I want to do everything while I’m here.”

Despite missing several months with a shoulder injury that forced him to relinquish the NXT Title right after winning it last year, Kross says he wouldn’t change anything about his first year with the company.

“It’s been awesome,” Kross said of his time with WWE so far. “In a strange way, I don’t know how to explain it, but I wouldn’t change anything. I really wouldn’t because, even through the injury, I’ve developed in ways that I wouldn’t do a good job expressing right now but I feel stronger mentally and physically than I did a year ago through his whole entire experience. I learn something new every single week from work and I like that.

“I’m someone that is seeking knowledge all the time. That’s just part of how I am. I need to be stimulated from learning new things and I get that from NXT. I get that from working with this company and the experience of working here has been amazing. It’s completely surpassed all of my expectations of what I thought this was going to be like since I was a little kid.”