Alex Shelly was scheduled to team with Chris Sabin and Impact World Champion Rich Swann in last month’s Hard To Kill six-man main event against AEW World Champion Kenny and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers.

As noted, Moose took Shelley’s place due to his physical therapy job and the work rule that he is unable to travel and wrestle until he receives the COVID-19 vaccine.

Earlier today, Kenny Omega brought up Alex Shelley missing the match. He noted that Shelley was “lucky” to have missed it. Omega also said that in the past, Shelley wrestled liked he wanted to kill him.

Omega tweeted, “This guy always wrestled me like he wanted to kill me. I was gonna pay it back on Impact. He’s lucky.”

The Hard To Kill pay-per-view was January 16, 2021. Omega and the Good Brothers were the winners of the main event.