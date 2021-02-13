Kevin Owens is not giving up on his goal of jumping off the pirate ship inside Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Owens talked in 2020 about planning to leap off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ pirate ship during WrestleMania 36. He wasn’t able to pull that stunt off as WrestleMania 36 was moved to the WWE Performance Center due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Now that WrestleMania 37 has been confirmed for Raymond James Stadium on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 of this year, Owens says he still wants to leap from the ship.

Owens recently spoke with Ryan Satin of FOX Sports and talked about the potential stunt.

“No, I want to do it. I can’t promise people that I’m going to do it because, you know, circumstances and whatever,” he said. “But, I can promise everybody that I’m gonna try as much as possible to do it. I’ll do my best. I’ll annoy anybody I can. I will get into anyone’s ear I possibly can. I will literally do everything in my power to get to the point where I can jump off that ship.

“But, even climbing up the ship, like, it’s already ready in my head. How I’m going to get up there, everything. I studied it. I did my research before I made that claim last year. So, I’m ready for it this year.”