On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that WCW legend Konnan, 57, has been hospitalized. Konnan is reportedly suffering from a kidney issue.

Meltzer noted that the situation is serious. However, there are no other details at this time.

Konnan had a kidney transplant in 2007. There were complications at the time, but Konnan was in good health soon after.

Konnan has said that painkillers and anti-inflammatory drugs ruined his kidney. He also underwent hip replacement surgery in 2018 as well.

Wrestling Inc. would like to wish Konnan a speedy recovery.