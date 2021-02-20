Unable to fly out due to poor weather, Lana visited Liv Morgan and Bo Dallas’ farm they reportedly run together.

“@joybarnyashev & I crashed @yaonlylivvonce farm!” Lana wrote. “It snowed so much at home that I couldn’t fly out of Florida so we spent our days living life to the fullest! It’s so important to take walks and breathe in the fresh air. #selfcare #selflove”

As seen below, Lana included numerous photos of her time on their farm.

Morgan and Dallas have also apparently started a family real estate business as Dallas is studying that for life after wrestling.

Although still under contract, Dallas hasn’t wrestled since WWE Crown Jewel on October 31,2019, and reportedly isn’t even brought to TV taping to hang backstage these days.