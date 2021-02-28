WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry has revealed that he wants to get back into the ring for one more match. Henry revealed the news while talking on the latest episode of SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio.

While speaking on the show, Henry said he plans on having a match sometime in the next six months. He also said that he wouldn’t mind facing Randy Orton either.

“I’d rather get punked out than to get my a– whooped,” he said. “Randy [Orton] is not somebody to mess around with if you’re not 100%. Now I’m walking on two feet, I’m 325 pounds, I’m lighter, trimmer than I’ve ever been, and I plan on having a match sometime in the next six months. I just want to have one match, and if Randy is the guy, then so be it. Believe me, I’ll be ready and I won’t be on one foot on a push scooter.”

You can hear Mark Henry’s full comments in the video below:

“I plan on having a match in the next 6 months.”@TheMarkHenry tells @davidlagreca1 who he wants to face and why he’s planning a World’s Strongest Comeback. pic.twitter.com/ScY5dfqJRW — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) February 27, 2021

