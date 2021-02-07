WWE Champion Drew McIntyre’s Monday night just got a little bit busier as he’ll face Randy Orton on this week’s RAW.

As noted, McIntyre was already set to address last week’s attack from Sheamus.

In regards to Orton, the two had a long rivalry that took up the second half of 2020. The champion defeated Orton at SummerSlam in August, then again at Clash of Champions the next month in an Ambulance Match.

In October, Orton beat McIntyre in Hell in a Cell for the title, only to lose it back to McIntyre the next month on an episode of RAW in a No Count-Out/No Disqualification Match.