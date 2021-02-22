Below are highlights from the latest Being the Elite:

* Backstage, The Good Brothers talk with The Young Bucks after Matt and Nick got attacked by Inner Circle. Matt asks them what took so long for them to come out an help? Karl and Doc seem to have a reason, but don’t want to say why. Clip shown of Inner Circle beating up Matt and Nick. Backstage, we see Don Callis tell Doc and Karl to go off and help. Doc has to make a stop in the bathroom before going out, Karl decides to do the same, which is why they took so long.

* Matt and Nick’s parents flying with them for the first time since the pandemic began. The two were ringside for last Wednesday’s Dynamite.

* Brandon Cutler watching Kenny Omega play Street Fighter II against the store’s two owners. Omega beats both of them.

* Cutler looking for some more coffee, but doesn’t like the one he got. He turns his back, The Bunny sneaks up from behind the bar and sprays something in his drink. Cutler goes to drink more, but The Blade says they are calling for him somewhere. The Bunny scolds Blade for sending Cutler off.

* Matt Hardy talks with Isiah Kassidy about Kassidy dressing up as the Jaguars mascot and attacking Page on Dynamite. Hardy says they tried to help him, but he didn’t want it. Hardy is so annoyed that Page wants to take his Q1 earnings! Kassidy thanks Hardy for everything he’s done. Hardy then offers up a VIP chain necklace for Kassidy. Hardy says Kassidy is now a made man of his group, and then asks a referee where TH2 is at. Hardy tells him if he ever needs an agent, he could become a king ref!

* Hardy and Kassidy find Evans break dancing while Angelico rides his skateboard. Hardy pays up his debt to them for their help on Dynamite. Hardy asks about using them again in the future. Evans says sure, but it’ll be double the pay. Hardy isn’t thrilled about them asking for a raise when they didn’t quite finish the job with Page. Hardy then says he’s open to negotiations though and for a small fee, they could have big money futures — if they sign-up with him.

* Matt and Nick thank Cutler for trying to help them out against Inner Circle. They want to get some payback on the group, and reward Cutler, so they offer him up a Dynamite match. Matt says it’ll be Cutler and Jake Hager! Cutler says he hasn’t been on Dynamite since 2019, went on a losing streak, but worked hard and feels like he earned this match. Cutler heads off, Matt chuckles, “Nothing like a little old fashion nepotism, am I right? He didn’t earn a damn thing. He’ll do already though, I think.”

* Dark Order hangout, the group feel like they did a good job saving Hangman Page on Dynamite. The gloat about how good everyone looked, then talk about how cool Page is, and how much sex he probably has. They break out into a “Hangman f—s” chant. Tipsy Page shows up and joins in on the chant. Uno says they are completely okay if Page doesn’t join the group, but they still want to be his friend. Page says that sounds pretty damn good. Page asks for their numbers, and they start rattling off their Dark Order numbers. Page says he means their phone numbers. 5 and 10 give him some weird numbers, so Page says he’ll contact Colt Cabana and get everyone’s numbers. Page compliments the group and leaves the room to go to the bathroom. The group decides to follow him.

* Wearing only the title, Sammy Guevara plugs defending the BTE Championship on his vlog. Sammy also notes he didn’t go to Dynamite, because he didn’t feel like going. He continues that he’ll be defending his title against his mom.

* The guys catch Brandon Cutler again napping in a public place.