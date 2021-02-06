ROH star Mike Bennett took to social media to make an offer to both AEW and Impact stars.

With the recent promotion crossovers, Bennett asked Impact stars The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) and AEW stars Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian if they would like to recreate their 2015 ROH match.

The match happened at the ROH 13th Anniversary pay-per-view on March 1, 2015. The Kingdom (Michael Bennett & Matt Taven) ended up winning it.

Bennett tweeted, “While we are talking about promotions crossing over, if you boys ever want to play this one back, you know where to find us. @ringofhonor @IMPACTWRESTLING @aew.”

As noted, the Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers made their AEW in-ring debut earlier this month at AEW Dynamite: New Year’s Smash.

The Good Brothers will also be defending their tag team titles against AEW stars Private Party on Saturday, February 13 at Impact’s No Surrender pay-per-view.