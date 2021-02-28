MLW announced Bu Ku Dao is set to speak publicly for the first time about splitting away from his mentor, TJP, on this Wednesday’s MLW FUSION (7 pm ET).

Here is the updated card for next week’s show:

* “Filthy” Tom Lawlor to address the fallout of “Filthy Island”

* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Jordan Oliver

* Calvin Tankman vs. Laredo Kid

* Bu Ku Du to speak about split from TJP

Below is MLW’s preview of Dao’s segment:

Vietnamese middleweight Bu Ku Dao will speak publicly for the first time about the falling out with his mentor TJP this Wednesday, March 3 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch. After being abused and embarrassed by TJP on national television, Bu Ku Dao has requested and been granted time on this week’s FUSION to address TJP and allegations he was bullied by his mentor. With reports surfacing that TJP booted his protege, throwing Dao’s belongings out of his LA dojo and into the parking lot, many have been concerned about Bu Ku Dao. Dao, who grew up a fan of TJP, now looks to share his story and issue a statement to TJP. What will Bu Ku Dao say?