During this week’s broadcast of MLW Fusion, an advertisement aired that referenced what could another hint toward a Lucha Underground reboot.

In the ad, Azteca Underground, a mysterious company that now claims Salina de la Renta’s company, Promociones Dorado, broadcasted a message that said, “Opportunities Abound For Believers.” They also provided a website link at the bottom of their advertisement, which can be found here.

So far on their website, the only luchadores listed are the MLW World Tag Team Champions Los Parks (LA Park and Hijo de La Park), La Park Jr., and former Lucha Underground alumni Mil Muertes.

Stay tuned with Wrestling Inc. for more information on this developing story.

– Next week, MLW Fusion will be taking a break from its weekly broadcast. To fill its place, the company will bring back its Underground series, which highlights the careers of well-renowned wrestlers such as CM Punk, Joey Styles, Terry Funk, Steve Corino and The Xtreme Horsemen.

In two weeks, Fusion will return to its regular broadcast with two big title defenses. The first will be Los Parks defending their World Tag Team Championship against Contra Unit (Simon Gotch and Daivari). Then, in the main event, Jacob Fatu will put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line for the first time this year against Jordan Oliver.

NEXT WEEK we go back to the Underground.#MLWUnderground pic.twitter.com/n9K1OAuRHZ — MLW | Filthy Island 🏝 (@MLW) February 18, 2021