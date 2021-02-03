Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of MLW Fusion, which airs every Wednesday on YouTube and fubo Sports Network at 7 PM EST, as well as on beIN SPORTS on Saturday’s at 10 pm EST! Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Above and below is what’s on tonight’s agenda for MLW:

Before the show begins, a hype video shows what led up to Alex Hammerstone and Mads Krügger’s Baklei Brawl main event tonight. This will be the second time these two powerhouses have faced each other.

Commentators Rich Bocchini and Saint Laurent welcome fans to MLW Fusion. Before the first match starts, Bocchini runs through tonight’s card.

Jordan Oliver (w/Myron Reed) vs. Sentai Death Squad (w/Daivari)

Jordan rolls out of the way as the Sentai Death Squad member charges towards him. Both commentators notice Oliver grabbing his knee after connecting two big boot kicks to the front and back of the Sentai Death Squad member; it looks like he may have tweaked his knee doing it. Oliver looks for a cover, and the Sentai member kicks out at two. That doesn’t stop Oliver from planting a huge cutter off the middle rope. Oliver hooks the leg again and gets the pinfall victory!

Winner: Jordan Oliver

Post-Match: Jordan Oliver wants Jacob Fatu to go back and watch his match. He also mentions that he’s now officially in the heavyweight division, which is the same division that Fatu is in.

After the first match, Bocchini reports that Sports Illustrated has written an expose over the controversial finish to last week’s main event with Richard Holliday and Savio Vega. Since it’s still a developing story, more information on it will be released soon.

Earlier today, MLW caught up with the former Promociones Dorado owner, Salina de la Renta. Salina can’t help but make fun of Savio Vega’s shortcomings last week. She’s heard a little rumor that IWA is lacking money, and they could use an investor. She says the new proprietor of her company has deep pockets. She says they both have a generous offer for Vega if he’s interested.

After the quick break, Rich Bocchini goes back to discussing the controversial finish to Savio Vega and Richard Holliday’s main event match last week. They say the referee of the match, Tim Donaghy, was known for fixing games in the NBA. Alicia Atout reports that MLW owner Court Bauer is taking these allegations very seriously. She says that some gambling was involved. Next week, she will speak with Richard Holliday to find out more information.

🚨BREAKING🚨@AliciaAtout with some more information regarding last weeks scandal involving former NBA referee Tim Donaghy.#MLWFusion 🔗 https://t.co/ZCtR4a7q3Q pic.twitter.com/MirwZO5Tz8 — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) February 4, 2021

In Kauai, Ross and Marshall Von Erich want to give them a proper greeting when Tom Lawlor hosts his “Filthy Island” event near where they live. The Von Erichs did not get an invite. They heard rumors that Lawlor’s sponsors are pulling out from this event, and the locals are not keen on having him there. The Von Erichs say regardless, they’ll find a way to sneak into Filthy Island.

We head back to the ring for a World Tag Team Championship match!

World Tag Team Championship: Los Parks (c) (w/Salina de la Renta) vs. TJP & Bu Ku Dao