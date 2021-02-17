Although he’s been in the eye of controversy lately, MLW has granted Tom Lawlor the opportunity to host his Filthy Island special tonight. This week, fans will get to see two major main event matches, as well as guest appearances from fighters all over the world.

The first co-main event will see Savio Vega take on “The Man of 1,000 Deaths” Mil Muertes in an Azteca Jungle Fight. Last week, Vega refused Salina de la Renta and Azteca Underground’s offer to buy IWG Puerto Rico. Furious by his rejection, de la Renta took it upon herself to contact Lawlor to have this match scheduled for tonight’s show. With a green light approval, only one man will walk out of this alive. Will Muertes make the ultimate sacrifice for Salina and Azteca Underground?

To settle an uneven score, Low Ki is ready to pick up a victory against King Mo in their second King of the Knockouts brawl. With a little help from his cornerman, Dan Lambert, and Lawlor himself, King Mo was awarded a knockout victory that many, including Low Ki, felt was an unfair tally last year. Now, these two will get to duke it out in a no-holds-barred fight. Will history repeat itself, or will the “Lone Wolf of Brooklyn” finally get his due?

Also scheduled for tonight:

* NJPW sensation Rocky Romero vs. Gringo Loco

* Dominic Garrini vs. Mauna Loa

* Alicia Atout will ask TJP to explain his assault on his former tag partner/student Bu Ku Dao from two weeks ago.

Be sure to join us during our live coverage at 7 PM EST!