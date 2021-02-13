Major League Wrestling announced a segment for this Wednesday’s MLW special, “Tom Lawlor’s Filthy Island.”

The segment is Alicia Tout interviewing TJP at Filthy Island.

Alicia will be asking about TJP’s post match conduct toward his friend and his student in training Bu Ku Dao and why he kicked him out of his LA Dojo.

Below is the updated card:

* Alicia Tout to interview TJP

• King of Knockouts 2: Low Ki vs. King Mo

* Azteca Jungle Fight: Mil Muertes vs. Savio Vega

“Tom Lawlor’s Filthy Island” MLW Special is on February 17 at 7pm ET and is available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, and the Roku Channel.