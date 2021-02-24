Major League Wrestling announced today that it has signed Leo Brien to a long-term contract.

MLW CEO Court Bauer has compared Brien to WWE Hall of Famers Stan Hansen and Terry Gordy.

“Leo is one of the sport’s best-kept secrets,” said Bauer. “A 265-pound southern brawler that hits like [Stan] Hansen and moves like [Terry] Gordy? You simply don’t see guys like this today.”

He was most recently part of MLW’s Kings Of Colosseum in January where he and Michael Patrick were defeated by Marshall Von Erich and Ross Von Erich.

Brien was trained by former WWE and WCW wrestler Steve Kerin.