Major League Wrestling has announced that their MLW Underground series is returning next Wednesday.

The classic series originally aired from 2003-2004. MLW started releasing some of the throwback episodes back during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, and they were a hit with fans. Now they are bringing the series back, beginning next Wednesday at 7pm ET on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel.

“During the pandemic we reintroduced our classic series and a whole new wave of fans were taken by MLW Underground and frankly were disappointed it stopped airing this fall,” MLW CEO Court Bauer said in a press release. “So, we’re bringing it back when possible as interludes in-between some of our tentpole events.”

MLW Underground featured names like CM Punk, “Dr. Death” Steve Williams, Joey Styles, WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk, Satoshi Kojima, Steve Corino and the Extreme Horsemen, and others.

A preview for the next classic MLW Underground episode to be released will hit YouTube on Wednesday morning.

Below is a classic episode with Punk vs. Raven: