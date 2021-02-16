MVP says he’s currently operating on just one good knee.

As noted before at this link, MVP apparently suffered some sort of knee injury during last night’s six-man match on WWE RAW, which saw Riddle and Lucha House Party defeat MVP and RAW Tag Team Champions Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander. It was believed that MVP may have blown his knee out late in the match as he was helped to the back after the finish. MVP later appeared on RAW Talk with a pair of crutches, and also joked about the injury in an Instagram post.

In an update, PWInsider reports that the leader of The Hurt Business traveled to Birmingham, Alabama this morning to see a doctor. WWE stars often visit Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham for injury evaluations and surgery, under Dr. Jeffrey Dugas and other physicians at the facility.

There is still no word on the severity of MVP’s injury or if he will miss any time, but he told one fan that he currently has just one good knee.

A fan responded to WWE’s tweet on MVP hitting the Ballin’ elbow drop during last night’s RAW match, commenting that the veteran WWE Superstar has “gotten very slow with that move” these days.

MVP responded, “You try doing it with one good knee. [man shrugging emoji]”

Stay tuned for more on MVP’s WWE status. You can see his related posts below:

He gotten very slow with that move now — Iron Wolf | Godzilla vs Kong (@IronWolfNetYT) February 16, 2021