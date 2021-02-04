On tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Beach Break, 16 women were announced for the Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament, which begins this month. Matches will take place in the U.S. and in Japan with the winner receiving a title shot at AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida.

On the Japanese side of the bracket: Aja Kong, Yuka Sakazaki, Veny, Emi Sakura, Ryo Mizunami, Mei Suruga, Rin Kadokura, and Maki Itoh.

On the U.S side: NWA Women’s World Champion Serena Deeb, Riho, Britt Baker, Tay Conti, Thunder Rosa, Nyla Rose, Anna Jay, and Leyla Hirsch.

As noted, NWA Women’s World Champion Serena Deeb vs. Riho has been announced in the first round.

Be sure to check out our live coverage of tonight’s show!