AEW has announced Luther vs. Orange Cassidy for tonight’s Dynamite episode on TNT.

This is being billed as a match between two of the most unpredictable wrestlers in the world.

As noted, Luther and Serpentico were originally scheduled to team with TH2 to face Private Party, Matt Hardy and Hangman Page. However, AEW announced last night that the match was changed to Hardy and Page vs. TH2.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current card:

* Luther vs. Orange Cassidy

* FTR vs. Matt Sydal and Mike Sydal

* Matt Hardy and Hangman Page vs. TH2

* AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Tournament Round One: NWA World Women’s Champion Serena Deeb vs. Riho

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks defend against Santana and Ortiz

* Sting will call out Team Taz as he and TNT Champion Darby Allin prepare to face them at Revolution in a Street Fight

* Jon Moxley, Lance Archer and Rey Fenix vs. Eddie Kingston, The Butcher and The Blade