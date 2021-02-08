AEW has announced Leyla Hirsch vs. Thunder Rosa in a first round match in the Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament for Wednesday’s Dynamite episode on TNT.

It was also announced that Ryan Nemeth will return to AEW action on this week’s Dynamite. He will go up against PAC. Nemeth made his AEW debut last month in a six-man match on Dark, then lost to Adam Page on January 21 in his Dynamite debut.

Below is the updated line-up for Wednesday’s Dynamite show:

* Ryan Nemeth vs. PAC

* World Title Eliminator Tournament First Round Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Leyla Hirsch

* Chris Jericho and MJF vs. The Acclaimed

* Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson vs. Cezar Bononi and Peter Avalon

* TNT Champion Darby Allin defends against Joey Janela

* AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and KENTA vs. Jon Moxley and Lance Archer in a “Falls Count Anywhere, Anything Goes” match

