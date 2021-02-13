AEW has announced a big six-man match for Wednesday’s Dynamite episode on TNT.

The match will see Jon Moxley, Lance Archer and Rey Fenix team up to do battle with Eddie Kingston, The Butcher and The Blade.

AEW noted that General Manager Tony Khan booked the match after it was requested by Eddie Kingston. Kingston has feuded with all three opponents in the last year, and lost a Lumberjack Match to Archer on last week’s Beach Break show.

Stay tuned for more on next week’s Dynamite episode. Below is the updated line-up, along with the announcement on the six-man match:

* FTR vs. Matt Sydal and Mike Sydal

* Matt Hardy, Hangman Page and Private Party vs. Chaos Project and TH2

* AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Tournament Round One: NWA World Women’s Champion Serena Deeb vs. Riho

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks defend against Santana and Ortiz

* Sting will call out Team Taz as he and TNT Champion Darby Allin prepare to face them at Revolution in a Street Fight

* Jon Moxley, Lance Archer and Rey Fenix vs. Eddie Kingston, The Butcher and The Blade