Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, The Soldiers of Savagery) are your new ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions.

The latest episode of ROH TV saw STP’s Taylor, Kaun and Moses defeat MexiSquad (Bandido, Flamita, Rey Horus) to capture the titles. Taylor pinned Flamita to get the win and the titles.

The title match was originally scheduled for the Final Battle pay-per-view in December, but Flamita and Bandido were pulled from the show due to pre-travel COVID-19 testing. STP cut a promo at Final Battle and refused to win the titles by forfeit, saying they wanted to become champions the right way. STP then picked up a big six-man win on ROH TV last month as they defeated The Foundation (Tracy Williams, and the ROH World Tag Team Champions – Jay Lethal & Pure Champion Jonathan Gresham).

This is the first World Six-Man Tag Team Titles reign for Shane Taylor Promotions. MexiSquad had been champions since defeating Villain Enterprises (Brody King, PCO, Marty Scurll) on January 11, 2020 at the Saturday Night at Center Stage event.

Stay tuned for more.