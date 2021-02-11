Lio Rush is now the new AAA Cruiserweight Champion while also retaining his MLW Middleweight Championship on tonight’s MLW Fusion.

Rush and Laredo Kid faced off in the company’s first-ever Interpromotional Title versus Title match. Rush secured the victory after connecting a bottom rope cutter and his Final Hour finisher off the top rope.

Kid was just shy of holding the AAA Cruiserweight Championship for two years, after winning it on February 16, 2019, at AAA Conquista Total in Morelia, Michoacán, Mexico.

You can check out the title change in the images below: