Impact Wrestling has announced a new eight-man match for next Tuesday’s No Surrender go-home show on AXS TV.
Josh Alexander, Willie Mack, Suicide and Trey Miguel will face Chris Bey, Ace Austin, Daivari and Blake Christian in a preview of the first-ever Triple Threat Revolver match that will take place at No Surrender.
Below is the updated line-up for Tuesday’s Impact, which will be the final episode before No Surrender on February 13:
* Contract signing for Tommy Dreamer vs. Impact World Champion Rich Swann at No Surrender
* Cousin Jake responds to Eric Young’s invitation to join Violent By Design
* Nevaeh vs. Impact Knockouts Tag Team Champion Kiera Hogan
* ODB vs. Kimber Lee
* Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers defend against Chris Sabin and James Storm. Winners will then defend against AEW’s Private Party at No Surrender
* Josh Alexander, Willie Mack, Suicide and Trey Miguel vs. Chris Bey, Ace Austin, Daivari and Blake Christian
.@The_Ace_Austin, @DashingChrisBey, @Air_Blake2234 and Daivari face @TheTreyMiguel, @Willie_Mack, @Walking_Weapon and Suicide in a #NoSurrender preview TUESDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/Q3M4JKYA8K
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 5, 2021