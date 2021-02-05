Impact Wrestling has announced a new eight-man match for next Tuesday’s No Surrender go-home show on AXS TV.

Josh Alexander, Willie Mack, Suicide and Trey Miguel will face Chris Bey, Ace Austin, Daivari and Blake Christian in a preview of the first-ever Triple Threat Revolver match that will take place at No Surrender.

Below is the updated line-up for Tuesday’s Impact, which will be the final episode before No Surrender on February 13:

* Contract signing for Tommy Dreamer vs. Impact World Champion Rich Swann at No Surrender

* Cousin Jake responds to Eric Young’s invitation to join Violent By Design

* Nevaeh vs. Impact Knockouts Tag Team Champion Kiera Hogan

* ODB vs. Kimber Lee

* Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers defend against Chris Sabin and James Storm. Winners will then defend against AEW’s Private Party at No Surrender

* Josh Alexander, Willie Mack, Suicide and Trey Miguel vs. Chris Bey, Ace Austin, Daivari and Blake Christian