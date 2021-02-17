All Elite Wrestling has announced a change to the card for tomorrow’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

The original match was Hangman Page, Matt Hardy, and Private Party vs. Chaos Project and The Hybrid 2 and now it’s Hangman Page and Matt Hardy vs. The Hybrid 2.

The promotion tweeted earlier tonight, “Matt Hardy has stated that Hardy & Hangman, victorious in their tag debut, are now a full-time team. AEW GM @TonyKhan has granted Matt’s request to book them a tag match vs. TH2 tomorrow LIVE on #AEWDynamite to allow Hangman to settle unfinished business from -1’s birthday party!”

Below is the updated card for tomorrow’s show:

* FTR vs. Matt Sydal and Mike Sydal

* Matt Hardy and Hangman Page vs. TH2

* AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Tournament Round One: NWA World Women’s Champion Serena Deeb vs. Riho

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks defend against Santana and Ortiz

* Sting will call out Team Taz as he and TNT Champion Darby Allin prepare to face them at Revolution in a Street Fight

* Jon Moxley, Lance Archer and Rey Fenix vs. Eddie Kingston, The Butcher and The Blade