Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks will challenge Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles at the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

The two teams have feuded for the past few weeks on SmackDown. Tonight’s show saw Jax and Baszler appear on Bayley’s “Ding Dong, Hello!” talk show segment until Carmella’s sommelier Reginald interrupted. Banks and Belair also interrupted, leading to a six-person match. That match saw Banks, Belair and Reginald get the win when Reginald pinned Jax. WWE then announced the title match for Sunday.

The winners of Sunday’s match will go on to defend against Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez on the March 3 edition of WWE NXT.

The 2021 WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view will take place this coming Sunday, February 21 from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. Below is the updated announced card:

Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Title

Kofi Kingston vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton vs. Sheamus vs. AJ Styles vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

Sheamus will enter the match last.

Elimination Chamber Match to Earn a Shot at the WWE Universal Title

Kevin Owens vs. Jey Uso vs. King Baron Corbin vs. Sami Zayn vs. Cesaro vs. Daniel Bryan

Winner will earn a WWE Universal Title shot later in the night.

WWE Universal Title Match

Winner of the SmackDown Elimination Chamber vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Lacey Evans vs. Asuka (c)

Match likely to be changed due to Evans’ pregnancy.

Triple Threat for the WWE United States Title

Riddle vs. Keith Lee vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

Match could be changed due to reported injuries to Lee.