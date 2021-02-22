Riddle is your new WWE United States Champion.
Tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view saw Riddle win the title by defeating former champion Bobby Lashley and John Morrison in a Triple Threat. Riddle pinned Morrison to win.
As noted, Keith Lee was originally announced for the match but he was pulled due to injuries. Morrison won a Fatal 4 Way on the Kickoff pre-show to earn the replacement spot, defeating Elias, Ricochet and Mustafa Ali.
This is Riddle’s first reign with the United States Title. Lashley won the title back on August 30 at WWE Payback 2020, by defeating Apollo Crews.
Below are several shots of tonight’s title change from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida:
Someone's ready for a #USTitle Match.@SuperKingOfBros battles @TheRealMorrison and @fightbobby RIGHT NOW LIVE on @WWENetwork! #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/uChCzUqD04
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 22, 2021
Is @TheRealMorrison so nice, he's gonna do it twice?#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/SXxLghTOfW
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 22, 2021
"What are YOU doing here. Are you a champion?"@sanbenito just SLAPPED the taste out of @mikethemiz's mouth! #247Title 😳😎#WWEChamber @ArcherOfInfamy pic.twitter.com/OT71Y9j51f
— WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2021
He's in the business of hurtin'.#WWEChamber @fightbobby pic.twitter.com/2V3qt5KdUC
— WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2021
Just downright dominance.#WWEChamber @fightbobby pic.twitter.com/Mgz7g3WYPE
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 22, 2021
This is what it's like to be in the ring with @fightbobby.#WWEChamber @SuperKingOfBros pic.twitter.com/DAWu4uo1jn
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 22, 2021
One way to stop @fightbobby? FLOAT ON 'EM!#WWEChamber @SuperKingOfBros pic.twitter.com/4EfuUURPoq
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 22, 2021
Temporary alliance between @SuperKingofBros and @TheRealMorrison or not, @fightbobby is CLEANING HOUSE at #WWEChamber! #USTitle pic.twitter.com/UwLj8LIlwE
— WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2021
Now preparing for takeoff: STARSHIP PAIN 🚀#WWEChamber @TheRealMorrison pic.twitter.com/Enqn4iL6to
— WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2021
BROOOOOOOOOOOOO…
We have a brand NEW #USChampion, and his name is @SuperKingOfBros! #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/eqo5AIkHli
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 22, 2021
.@SuperKingofBros making this look so easy.
(via @WWEUniverse) pic.twitter.com/02RWLebkmC
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 22, 2021
https://twitter.com/WWEonFOX/status/1363659327479951361/photo/1