Cameron Grimes continued his new gimmick on last night’s WWE NXT show as he tried to replicate heel antics once used by WWE Hall of Famer “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase Sr.

Grimes watched part of a video where DiBiase once talked a kid into dribbling a basketball 15 times for $500, only to kick the ball at the 14th dribble. Grimes didn’t finish watching the segment so he failed on the first try as he tried to offer $1,000 for 10 dribbles.

The first mark he approached was WWE social media producer Anthony Santaniello.

Anthony tweeted on the segment and wrote, “Thanks for the money @CGrimesWWE!! [basketball emoji] #WWENXT”

Grimes later approached three developmental trainees who were sitting outside of the WWE Performance Center. He tried the act on former WNBA player Anriel Howard, who signed with WWE last December, but she hit him with a crossover when he tried to kick the ball away.

Howard received a significant amount of praise on Twitter as several people recognized her. She has not commented on the appearance but she has re-tweeted several fan tweets.

Grimes’ last attempt came when he approached standout amateur wrestler Jacob Kasper in the parking lot. WWE signed Kasper back in October, and just signed his brother Drew Kasper this week. They are both top amateur wrestling talents and lifelong WWE fans. Grimes talked Kasper into doing the dribble scam, and ended up punching him before he could finish. Grimes then tossed a bunch of money into the air and walked away ranting, promising that this isn’t over.

Kasper also commented on his NXT TV appearance.

“Was never much of a basketball player… We bounce heads off the floor in wrestling, not a ball,” he tweeted.

Grimes tweeted about leaving $6,400 in the parking lot after the segment with Kasper, writing, “I left $6,400 in the parking lot! But that no good joker didn’t dribble the ball! @MDMTedDiBiase Kiss MY GRITS! @WWENXT @WWE”

There’s speculation on DiBiase Sr. possibly being brought to NXT TV for an angle with Grimes due to how many times Grimes name-dropped him in last night’s segments. As of this writing, he has not commented on Grimes calling him out.

Stay tuned for more on Grimes’ new gimmick. You can see all three segments in the video below, along with comments from Grimes, Kasper and Santaniello, and the original DiBiase segment:

