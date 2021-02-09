This week’s WWE RAW episode saw Lana defeat WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Nia Jax in a Tables Match.

Jax is trending on Twitter because of the phrase she yelled out after missing a leg drop on the edge of the apron due to Lana rolling out of the way. Jax landed hard on the apron, went to the floor and yelled out, “My hole!”

Lana then followed up and knocked Jax through a table leaning against the barrier to get the win.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley tweeted a reaction to the outburst by Jax after the match.

“‘MY HOLE’ could be the “AUSTIN 3:16” for a new generation! I expect a new @NiaJaxWWE #MyHole t-shirt by Thursday! #RAW,” Foley wrote.

It looks like Lana and her partner Naomi will challenge Jax and Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles soon as Naomi defeated Baszler in a singles match right after Lana’s win.

Stay tuned for more on Lana and Naomi vs. Jax and Baszler. Below are clips from tonight’s matches, along with Foley’s tweet: