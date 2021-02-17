NJPW announced its Road to Castle Attack event on February 21 has been cancelled. The show was set to take place in Fukushima, but a nearby earthquake caused damage to the host venue (Toyota Crown Arena).
The tour continues on Friday in Iwate and rolls on until February 25 in Tokyo. The tour is leading towards Castle Attack, which will be a two-night show on February 27 and 28.
Night one features matches like Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jay White, and Kazuchika Okada vs. EVIL. Night two showcases four title matches — including Kota Ibushi defending his IWGP Intercontinental Championship against Tetsuya Naito.
Below is NJPW’s full statement about the event cancellation:
Sunday February 21 was set to see night seven of the Road to Castle Attack tour in Fukushima’s Toyota Crown Arena. After an earthquake near Fukushima struck on Saturday February 13, the venue has incurred some damage, and in the interests of safety, New japan Pro-Wrestling has arrived at the difficult decision to cancel the event.
Ticket holders will be refunded, with a refund procedure to be made available soon. We apologize to fans who were looking forward to the event, and appreciate your understanding.