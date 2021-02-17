NJPW announced its Road to Castle Attack event on February 21 has been cancelled. The show was set to take place in Fukushima, but a nearby earthquake caused damage to the host venue (Toyota Crown Arena).

The tour continues on Friday in Iwate and rolls on until February 25 in Tokyo. The tour is leading towards Castle Attack, which will be a two-night show on February 27 and 28.

Night one features matches like Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jay White, and Kazuchika Okada vs. EVIL. Night two showcases four title matches — including Kota Ibushi defending his IWGP Intercontinental Championship against Tetsuya Naito.

Below is NJPW’s full statement about the event cancellation: