NJPW Castle Attack took place earlier today with Kazuchika Okada defeating EVIL — via rainmaker for the pinfall — in the main event. Below are the full results:

* Great-O-Khan, Will Ospreay, and Jeff Cobb defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, and Satoshi Kojima

* Tanga Loa (with Jado) defeated YOSHI-HASHI

* Hirooki Goto defeated Tama Tonga (with Jado and Tanga Loa)

* Toru Yano defeated Chase Owens (KOPW 2021 provisional Championship)

* Jay White (with Gedo) defeated Tomohiro Ishii

* Kazuchika Okada defeated EVIL (with Dick Togo)

Night two of Castle Attack takes place tomorrow in Osaka-Jo Hall in Osaka, Japan. Here is the lineup:

IWGP Intercontinental Championship

Kota Ibushi (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito

IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship

El Phantasmo vs. BUSHI vs. El Desperado

NEVER Openweight Championship

Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) vs. Great-O-Khan

IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship

Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa (c) vs. Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI

Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, and Toru Yano vs. EVIL, Jay White, and Chase Owens

Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima vs. Will Ospreay and Jeff Cobb