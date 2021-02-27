NJPW Castle Attack took place earlier today with Kazuchika Okada defeating EVIL — via rainmaker for the pinfall — in the main event. Below are the full results:
* Great-O-Khan, Will Ospreay, and Jeff Cobb defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, and Satoshi Kojima
* Tanga Loa (with Jado) defeated YOSHI-HASHI
* Hirooki Goto defeated Tama Tonga (with Jado and Tanga Loa)
* Toru Yano defeated Chase Owens (KOPW 2021 provisional Championship)
* Jay White (with Gedo) defeated Tomohiro Ishii
* Kazuchika Okada defeated EVIL (with Dick Togo)
Night two of Castle Attack takes place tomorrow in Osaka-Jo Hall in Osaka, Japan. Here is the lineup:
IWGP Intercontinental Championship
Kota Ibushi (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito
IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship
El Phantasmo vs. BUSHI vs. El Desperado
NEVER Openweight Championship
Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) vs. Great-O-Khan
IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship
Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa (c) vs. Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI
Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, and Toru Yano vs. EVIL, Jay White, and Chase Owens
Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima vs. Will Ospreay and Jeff Cobb
