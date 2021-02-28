Night two of NJPW Castle Attack went down in Okaka earlier today with IWGP Intercontinental Champion Kota Ibushi retained his title against Tetsuya Naito. Also, El Desperado won the vacant IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship against El Phantasmo and BUSHI in a Triple Threat Match.

Below are the full results:

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima defeated Will Ospreay and Jeff Cobb

* Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, and Toru Yano defeated EVIL, Jay White, and Chase Owens (with Gedo and Dick Togo)

* Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa (c) (with Jado) defeated Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI (IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) defeated Great-O-Khan (NEVER Openweight Championship)

* El Desperado defeated El Phantasmo and BUSHI (Vacant IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship)

* Kota Ibushi (c) defeated Tetsuya Naito (IWGP Intercontinental Championship)

After the main event, the new Jr. Heavyweight Champion came out to the ring and it was made official he will challenge Ibushi this Thursday at NJPW’s 49th Anniversay Show.