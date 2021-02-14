The Road to Castle Attack kicked off on February 14 with Bullet Club defeating Chaos in the main event.

Below are the results:

* Yuya Uemura defeated Yuto Nakashima

* Great-O-Khan, Will Ospreay & Jeff Cobb (w/Bea Priestley) defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi, Satoshi Kojima & Gabriel Kidd

* Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI defeated Yujiro Takahashi, Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo

* Tetsuya Naito & SANADA defeated Kota Ibushi & Yuji Nagata

* EVIL, Jay White, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa & Chase Owens (w/Gedo, Jado & Dick Togo) defeated Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI & Toru Yano

The next event is on February 15 with the main event, Kota Ibushi & Yuji Nagata vs. Tetsuya Naito & Shingo Takagi.