The Road to Castle Attack kicked off on February 14 with Bullet Club defeating Chaos in the main event.
Below are the results:
* Yuya Uemura defeated Yuto Nakashima
* Great-O-Khan, Will Ospreay & Jeff Cobb (w/Bea Priestley) defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi, Satoshi Kojima & Gabriel Kidd
* Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI defeated Yujiro Takahashi, Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo
* Tetsuya Naito & SANADA defeated Kota Ibushi & Yuji Nagata
* EVIL, Jay White, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa & Chase Owens (w/Gedo, Jado & Dick Togo) defeated Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI & Toru Yano
The next event is on February 15 with the main event, Kota Ibushi & Yuji Nagata vs. Tetsuya Naito & Shingo Takagi.
