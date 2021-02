NJPW The New Beginning in Hiroshima took place earlier today at Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall. IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi defeated SHO to retain his title in the main event. Post-match, El Phantasmo stepped up to be Takahashi’s next challenger.

Below are the full results:

* Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru defeated Yota Tsuji, Yuya Uemura, and Gabriel Kidd

* BUSHI defeated Master Wato with Hiroyoshi Tenzan

* Kazuchika Okada, Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, YOSHI-HASHI, and Toru Yano defeated EVIL, Jay White, Yujiro Takahashi, Taiji Ishimori, and El Phantasmo with Dick Togo and Gedo

* SANADA and Tetsuya Naito defeated Kota Ibushi and Tomoaki Honma

* Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa with Jado defeated Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr. with Douki (IWGP Tag Team Championship)

* Hiromu Takahashi defeated SHO (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship)

Night two of The New Beginning in Hiroshima takes place tomorrow, featuring IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion Kota Ibushi defending against SANADA.