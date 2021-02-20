NXT General Manager William Regal announced next week’s match between NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar and Karrion Kross is now a No DQ Non-Title Match. Also, if Escobar doesn’t show, he’ll be stripped of his title and suspended.

Below is next Wednesday’s updated lineup:

* Adam Cole explains his recent actions against NXT Champion Finn Balor and Kyle O’Reilly

* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar vs. Karrion Cross (No DQ Match, if Santos doesn’t show up, he’ll be stripped of his title)