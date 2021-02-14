After losing his WarGames match against the Undisputed Era, Pat McAfee has been notably absent from NXT TV. The former punter impressed fans with his in-ring work and mic skills early on, and has even been called the best thing on the brand by CM Punk.

McAfee was reportedly pulled from television after NXT Takeover: WarGames. On a recent media call, Triple H corrected those rumors, noting that McAfee is busy with his other projects.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, McAfee addressed his WWE future.

“I was talked about in the wrestling community yesterday by Triple H, actually, about my future plans. It was interesting,” McAfee said. “I mean, all very nice things he said there, but me learning about being written off TV did happen live on the air. He’s a very nice man, Mr. H, for everything he said. He did say, basically, like, ‘Pat has been very busy. Kind of a fat a– right now. He’s going to have to get back into shape,’ basically is what he said. And then maybe we’ll think about something.”

McAfee’s response contradicts with Triple H’s reasoning; however, the former NFL star has been known to speak in character on his show.

That being said, McAfee did double down about his uncertainty with his WWE future.

“I’ve not heard anything, by the way,” McAfee said. “Have not heard anything. No ideas. But I do believe the first step would be to have the diet match the amount of conditioning I’ve been doing in the Oculus. And when that happens, look out.”

